Only Atiku Is Prepared, With Lucid Mind To Lead Nigerians – Reno Omokri

The number one bestselling author and former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that among the presidential candidates vying for Nigeria’s president, only Atiku is prepared as well as the only candidate with the lucid mind to lead Nigerians.

He said Nigeria’s problems are multifaceted hence, the country only needs a leader with lucid mind and that such a leader whom Nigerians need is Atiku Abubakar.

Omokri gave the statements in the 50th and 51st blurbs of his political campaign series urging Nigerians to see reasons why he believes the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar is the best fit for Nigeria’s president come 2023.

The former presidential aide also noted that Atiku passes all tests to be the best candidate Nigeria needs.

The statement reads thus:

“Day 50 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Waziri Atiku does not smoke, drink, or take hard drugs. He has previously said he is ready to be tested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in this regard. Can any of the other major Presidential candidates, most notably Bola Tinubu, say the same?

Nigeria’s challenges are multifaceted and hydra-headed. To resolve them, we need a leader whose mind is lucid, clear, and not inebriated. Waziri Atiku has been a public speaker for decades. Not once has he mixed up words, or acronyms, or abbreviations, or lost his chain of thought. This is the result of a lifetime being free from drugs.

Other candidates are either notorious for giving out false or exaggerated statistics, or for mixing up things, and forgetting what they were saying mid sentence, or even uttering gibberish. Are those the type of people you want to represent you on the international stage as your President? People who lie or get things mixed up?

It is precisely for this reason and others I have listed and will still list, God willing, that I urge you to vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

Meanwhile, in his 51st political blurb, Omokri said thus:

“Day 51 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: How can you say a candidate is the best among the lot, yet more than six months after he declared he has no manifesto? And his campaign is built on fake statistics, and emotional appeals to a section of the nation’s youth, who do not remember his mediocre performance as Governor?

And how can you even consider the other main alternative, Bola Tinubu? A man who is obviously not in full control of his faculties and gives a sad account of himself when he appears or speaks in public? It is not even fair on the man himself to place the heavy responsibilities of the office of the President of Nigerians on his ailing shoulders.

Only one man is prepared to be President. And that man is Waziri Atiku Abubakar, who had his manifesto ready BEFORE he even declared. He is a man with a strong public presence. His command of the issues and ability to articulate them is top notch.

Peter Obi, a man who still has not produced his manifesto barely two months to the election, is obviously ill prepared. That is also why his statistics are inaccurate, and his stories are contradictory. Nigeria does not need a kindergarten President.

And Bola Tinubu is unfortunately impaired by the rapid onset of cognitive disorders and dissonances. We do not mock him. Rather, we sympathise with him.

If you want a President that will be ready from day one, vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Vote for the only man who has said that his cabinet will be ready even before he is sworn in.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life

