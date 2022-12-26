Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Oba Of Benin And Others At Buhari’s Birthday

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II), the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the Amayanabo of Twon-Brass and first Governor of Rivers State, Admiral Alfred Diete-Spiff and other traditional rulers at President Muhammadu Buhari’s birthday celebration.

Yesterday, at the special birthday event to celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari at 80.

A documentary, Essential Muhammadu Buhari, showcasing the President’s early life, school days, military career, rise as Head of State in 1984, coup and imprisonment, release, PTF days and return to democracy, was screened at the event.

