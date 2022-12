A Nigerian doctor has advised Nigerian to ensure they check their Blood Pressure (BP) before engaging in sexual activities as orgasms can trigger a cardiac arrest or stroke, IGBERETV reports.

He gave the advise on his Twitter handle. He wrote;

“Orgasms can trigger a cardiac arrest or stroke. Before you cum, go check your BP. You might be going when you think you’re cuming.”



https://twitter.com/firstdoktor/status/1606990141611991040?t=x2OMJ65iQSJUDaAsF4JS5Q&s=19

