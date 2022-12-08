Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has in an unusual fashion invited President Muhammadu Buhari to commission two newly constructed cell blocks at the Makurdi medium correctional centre in the wake of jailbreaks across the country.

Ortom disclosed this at a meeting with the people of Ugondo, the host community for the correctional service, warning them against encroaching on land ceded to the service and any other federal agency contributing to the growth and security of the people of Benue.

The invitation is coming amid his disagreement with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar which seems irredeemable.

Ortom is also a prominent member of the PDP G5 led by his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike. The group wants Benue-born Iyorchia Ayu to resign as a precondition to support Atiku’s 2023 presidential ambition.

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/12/07/ortom-invites-buhari-to-commission-benue-project/

