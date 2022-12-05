Ortom’s Commissioner, Dennis Ekpe Ogbu Kidnapped In Benue (Pictures)

Chief Dennis Ekpe Ogbu, one of the Commissioners of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has been kidnapped. Daily Trust gathered that the victim who…

Chief Dennis Ekpe Ogbu, one of the Commissioners of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has been kidnapped.

Daily Trust gathered that the victim who currently serves as Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development was abducted along Ado-Otukpo road in the state.

Ogbu was reportedly traveling to his Ado, home local government when the captors forced his Hilux vehicle to a halt at Adankari junction about 9pm and whisked him away.

Our correspondent gathered that while the police have recovered the Hilux van, the whereabouts of the commissioner is yet unknown.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on telephone.

“Incident confirmed, we are on our way to the area, I will give you more information when we get there,” Anene said.

Kidnappings, killings have been on the rise in different parts of the country despite government’s repeated assurances that security agencies are on top of the situation.

In Katsina State alone, 46 persons were abducted during the last weekend. Similar attacks were recorded in different states.

Tackling insecurity has been on the frontline of campaigns for the 2023 elections.

https://dailytrust.com/just-in-ortoms-commissioner-kidnapped-in-benue/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related