Oseni: “If I Am To Start With Him, Reno Will Not Exist” – Reno Shares New Audio

Rufai Oseni, Arise TV’s Morning Show co-anchor, is popularly known for his utterances and sometimes talking down on his guests has come for Reno Omokri.

Rufai Oseni has threaten Reno Omokri in a leaked audio saying if he start with Reno, he won’t exist.

Another leaked audio surfaces online. This time Rufai is heard saying “If i am to start with him, Reno will not exist”.

Listen below: https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1599457586885320704?s=21&t=ZX-1ZzN4AD2e1TKYiT1BIA

Source: https://naijagg.com/if-i-am-to-start-with-him-reno-will-not-exist-rufai-oseni-threatens-in-another-leaked-audio/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related