Oshiomhole Attends Au-Ukhua Carnival In Agebebode (Video)

Thunderous: Oshiomhole Shuts-down Agenebode Leaves Philip Shaibu, Alimikhena In Awe(Videos)

Caveat: This is not a political rally, nor is it a church crusade; it is the AU-UKHUA Carnival, which has been held yearly for over 20 years, and it is a gathering of various clans from Etsako East in Edo North Senatorial district celebrating their culture and heritage.

They had their carnival yesterday, and it was truly magnificent and fascinating to behold. We are including images from the carnival with these videos of Adams Oshiomhole’s heroic entrance into the venue.

The former Edo State Governor and deputy director general of the APC presidential campaign council arrived at the venue around 5 p.m., when the event was at its peak. Attached are some videos that show his arrival at the jam-packed entrance, which caused him to alight from his vehicle and walk a short distance to the venue of the prestigious event.

His movements were sharp and swift, with calculated steps that delighted the audience, and it was a herculean task for the populace to keep up with the comrade’s fast walk.

The crowd outside erupted when Adams Oshiomhole finally entered the arena, as if Messi had touched down in Argentina with the World Cup.

We cut the videos into pieces so you can get a sense of what we’re saying; to say that everyone went wild is not an understatement; it was almost like a stampede.

Adams danced with the children and chopped knuckles with so many constituents who were screaming as if they had just seen Michael Jackson performing live on stage.

“SENATOR, ABUJA DIRECT, OSHIOQUAKE, OSHIO THUNDER,” they yelled after him as he circled the arena. It was truly a magnificent sight, and the fact that the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, and the Senator who represents Edo North Senatorial District and whom Adams Oshiomhole seeks to replace, Francis Alimikhena, were present left us speechless,Philip and Alimikhena were left in awe.

From what we’ve seen, I don’t see Oshiomhole having a rival in the next election. Call it what you want, but the truth is that the Comrade has not only touched lives and lifted people out of poverty, but he has also exceeded expectations in all the roles that have been bestowed upon him.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71XUKVeUjUc

Please watch the video and return to share your honest thoughts.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/thunderous-oshiomhole-shuts-down-agenebode-leaves-philip-shaibu-alimikhena-in-awevideos/

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

Source iReporteronline.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related