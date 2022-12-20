Oshiomhole Dazzles Labour Community, Tinubu With Dance Moves (Video)

Don’t Worry Be Happy:Oshiomhole Impresses Tinubu With His Latest Dance Steps To The Admiration Of All(Video)

Yes, yesterday was a great day for organised labour and civil society organizations as the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his deputy, Senator Kashim Shettima, met with them for a one-on-one round table discussion.

It was an explosive session laced with great insight, with the Labor leaders expressing their views on Tinubu’s upcoming administration, Tinubu had to take the stage twice to outline his vision for a prosperous and flourishing Nigeria to the admiration of the union leaders.

And, as you are aware, that is the CONSTITUENCY of former Edo State governor and deputy DG of the APC presidential campaign council, Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, who was present to receive the Jagaban alongside his current allies, NLC President Comrade Ayuba and TUC President Festus Osifo (two fine gentlemen)

Oshiomhole once again radiated happiness as he demonstrated his wonderful dance moves to the delight of all, check out his steps, even Tinubu was impressed.

In my mind, Asake’s “Nigeria No Go Dull” would have blazed to these beautiful dance moves. “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” here is the awesome video that would indeed put a smile on our face.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8hpcZdHO0tc

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

