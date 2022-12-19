Oshiomhole Jogs As He Makes His Way To The Stage At An Event (Video)

Oshobaba With The Swag: Oshiomhole Makes Dramatic Entrance To The Podium As Tinubu Engages CSO’s (Video)

This was the moment Adams Oshiomhole, the former NLC president and former Governor of Edo State, was called to the podium to address participants at the ongoing Labour Organization and Civil Society Organizations engagement with APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It was a magnificent sight to witness Oshiomhole in peak shape as he ran to the podium with much fervour. Oshiomhole was full of vigour and excitement. Small body but BIG ENGINE. Oshiomhole was the centre of attention.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yaybfhw0iPE

See the breathtaking video below.

