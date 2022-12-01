‘Oshiomhole Patronizes Benin Prostitutes; Tinubu Has 5 Children From 4 Women’- Melaye

Unlike Atiku, the APC flagbearer Tinubu has many controversies surrounding him, says a spokesman, Atiku/PDP presidential campaign, Senator Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye: Oshiomole is a popular customer of all the prostitutes in Benin. He is suffering from sexual disease and it is affecting his brain.

Dino Melaye: Tinubu has five children from four women. He was so ashamed of his identity, he didn’t attend his late mother’s funeral.

Watch Video: https://twitter.com/channelstv/status/1598387713182662658?cxt=HHwWhIDQmYLKzq4sAAAA

