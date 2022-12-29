Oshiomhole Pays Condolence Visit To The Family Of Late Mama Ugbowo (Videos)

Reactions On The Street As Oshiomhole Pays Condolence Visit To The Family Of Late Mama Ugbowo (Video)

This is the true definition of street credibility; this is the incredible moment when Adams Oshiomhole was shown tremendous love by the people, pure and unadulterated.

Yesterday, former Edo State Governor Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole decided to pay a condolence visit to a popular old woman known as Mama Ugbowo, who died recently at her residence on Upper Lawani Street in Benin City.

Adams, who had apparently missed his way to the house from a few blocks away, decided to pull over and ask passersby for directions. When the motorcade stopped to ask for directions, the people recognised him immediately and began cheering.

Some where saying “we dey lack for Governor”, “we no get governor again”, “this road na you do am oh”, “na God go bless you o”.

If you pay close attention, you may have heard someone claim that he first noticed the comrade and said, “Na once I take reconginse am.” After praising Adams Oshiomhole so much, they made the decision to stroll back to the late Mama’s house with the APC senatorial candidate for Edo North.

The walk back was magnificent as the street joined the comrade to Mama’s family house. At her residence, Oshiomhole, who expressed shock at her death, reminisced about how Mama Ugbowo encouraged and showered him with love.

According to Adams, when he decided to reclaim Upper Lawani, which had nearly been cut in half due to erosion and bad roads from residents who could no longer access their houses again, this particular woman was astounded because she had heard so many promises before from previous governments to fix up the road with no single effort made.

So she was troubled and asked, “What gift do I offer the Governor for doing such great work?” This included fixing the drainages and building a standard road and gutter with a standard walkway to cover the drainages, a first in the state. (It’s worth noting that no other construction in the state covers its drainages with walkways as of yet.)

So she went out and bought a big white spotless cock to give to the Governor the next time he came to inspect the roads. The next challenge was deciding how to present the gift because whenever Adams came for an inspection, she always missed his presence, so she decided to feed the cock continuously until she met him, which resulted in it being so large.

She had the good fortune to finally meet the Governor and present her gift; after that lovely incident, Adams adopted her as his own mother, so her death came as a huge shock to him. The crowd that followed him back to his house was overjoyed, as evidenced by their expressions in these short videos.

We must strive to be compassionate and to do good in whatever capacity we have the opportunity, as the world will never forget our sacrifices for a better humanity.

Take a look at the beautiful video making rounds below.



Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush radio Academy.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/reactions-on-the-street-as-oshiomhole-pays-condolence-visit-to-the-family-of-late-mama-ugbowo-video/

Source iReporteronline.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etBOAsgpQ8E

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9VvZfL30YY

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related