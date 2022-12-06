Oshiomhole Spotted Listening To Tinubu At Chatham House With Rapt Attention(Photos)

It was widely reported today that the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was at Chatham House in London to speak on a variety of issues, including security, the economy, and foreign policy, ahead of the presidential election next year.

Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, the deputy director general of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and a former governor of Edo State was sighted at the event paying rapt attention to Tinubu as he addressed the noble house.

Tinubu, who has been addressing different stakeholders in Nigeria at several town hall meetings, headed to the UK to discuss his ideas and campaign plans at Chatham House, a platform for intellectual interaction on numerous topics of current relevance to people all over the world.

Check the photos of Oshiomhole, Kayode Fayemi, Dave Umahi, and others paying rapt attention as Tinubu outlines his vision for a renewed Nigeria.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/oshiomhole-spotted-listening-to-tinubu-at-chatham-house-with-rapt-attentionphotos/

Source iReporteronline.

