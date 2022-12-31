Oshiomhole Takes His Campaign Team To Edo North Communities

All 4 Tinubu As Adams Oshiomhole Preaches Renewed Hope Across Various Communities In Edo North (Videos)

“All for one and one for all”, “united we, stand divided we fall”.These are proverbs that express oneness and unity, and they make it apparent that when people cooperate and work as a team, they will succeed in anything they undertake.

All politics, they say, is local, which is why you see big time politicians losing their units. This is because the so-called big politician simply neglected his people and probably took them for granted, believing that because they are his people, they should support his party or his interests by default.

But that is not how it counts; what matters is what you have done for them and how often you have identified with them.

Yesterday, the deputy DG of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, took Tinubu’s message of renewed hope to various communities in Edo North, making it a busy day for the energetic former Governor of Edo State.

As is customary, he began by paying homage to his own village head, Chief Bashiru Etamesor, at the Iyamho palace in Uzairue, where he was warmly received, and then proceeded to the Ikholo community palace, where Chief Sunday Atsenokhai and his clan heads welcomed him warmly.

The next visit was the Ogbido community, where Chief Sadiq Imhonikhe, the village chief, and his people were excitedly awaiting the comrade’s arrival.

Adams Oshiomhole continued his outreach by visiting Ayaoghena community and receiving assurances of support from the village head, Chief Sunday Momoh Esi, after which the Edo North Senatorial candidate moved to Uloke community, where he was also received by the Village head, Chief Francis Igbadume.

In all of these villages, Oshiomhole preached the same message; he took time to clear the air on the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket, saying it was all about development and not religion or ethnicity; he explained how Tinubu is married to a Christian and he never attempted to convert her to Islam; and today, she is a pastor.

He made a comparison between this with Atiku Abubarkar, the PDP candidate, who married Jenifer, a Christian, and later converted her to Islam to become Jemila.

He spoke about Tinubu’s scholarship when he was Lagos State Governor and how it never covered religion, that every child benefited regardless of religion or ethnicity, and that Tinubu’s government was all-inclusive when he was Lagos State Governor.

Oshiomhole emphasised the benefits of voting Tinubu and himself for the senatorial ticket as a sure combination for the rapid development of Afeimai land, claiming that he was removed as APC National Chairman due to his close relationship with Tinubu. He assured them that Tinubu would not abandon his people if elected.

Oshiomhole told his people that Tinubu is aware that the second ACN government after Lagos with Fashola was Edo with Adams Oshiomhole, so the state has historical ties with Lagos and will be a priority for Tinubu’s government as a legacy APC state.

According to him, all the country needs is development, not lip service to governance. He illustrated how Tinubu stopped the Atlantic Ocean surge that was about to swallow Lagos, turning it into an African destination hub.

One noteworthy feature was that during each of these visits, a number of locals who had benefited from Oshiomhole’s scholarships and other empowerment initiatives flooded the palace to express their gratitude to Oshiomhole.

Huge tubers of yams and plantains were handed to him during each of these visits as a token of appreciation for his steadfast love for his people.

What a single day, all for one, one for all, united we stand, divided we fall. Here are videos from each of the trips, and keep in mind that everything was said in the local tongue.



Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/all-4-tinubu-as-adams-oshiomhole-preaches-renewed-hope-across-various-communities-in-edo-north-video/

Source iReporteronline.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related