Osinbajo And Wife Attend Aso Villa Christmas Concert

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, on Tuesday at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, graced the 2022 Christmas concert.

The yearly event hosted by the vice president had the theme ‘Messiah’.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, along with some members of the Federal Executive Council, federal lawmakers, senior judicial officials, and traditional rulers, attended the event.

The concert featured praise and worship, Bible reading, special prayers, congressional hymns, ministrations and musical renditions.

Seyi Malomo, Aso Villa Chapel’s chaplain, offered a special prayer at the concert.

Mr Malomo, among other supplications, asked God to forgive the sins of Nigerians and heal the nation.

In his message, Most Rev Henry Ndukuba, primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, said the theme signified that the Messiah could transform the lives of Nigerians and heal the community.

“My prayer is that He shall restore all we have lost and realign us to the will of God,” said Mr Ndukuba.



https://gazettengr.com/osinbajo-wife-attend-aso-villa-christmas-concert/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related