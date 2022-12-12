Osun Accuses Oyetola’s Team Of Looting Government Property

The Osun State Government has accused the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, and his team of looting public properties at the Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

The accusation was contained in a statement by Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson of the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Monday.

Titled ‘How Oyetola’s Team Looted Abuja Governor’s Lodge– Osun Govt’, the statement revealed that during an inspection, it was discovered that valuables have been looted from the lodge.

The statement read, “The Osun State Government is constrained to report yet another discovery of mindless looting of public properties at the Governor’s lodge in Abuja. The unprecedented pillaging of assets in the lodge was uncovered when a physical inspection was conducted on the facility during the weekend.

“On the physical inspection team was the Chairman of State Assets Inventory and Recovery Committee, Dr B.T Salam, and other top government functionaries.

“The lodge was stripped of all valuables acquired with public funds by those officials of the past administration.

“From the main house to the service flats and up to the boys quarters, clear indications of valuables removed can be observed. Items such as television sets, chairs, foams, electrical fittings, bed sheets, spoons, and cutleries, among other valuables, were illegally removed from the lodge.

“Every utility vehicle procured for use in the lodge was also carted away from the building. The lodge was in a terrible state and similar to the way we found the Deputy Governor’s quarters and others at the Government House in Osogbo following the brazen looting of that facility.

“We are shocked by this lust for materialism as evidenced in the unexplained pilfering of public properties by officials of the past administration. Civil servants in the Abuja lodge confirmed the pillaging of the state’s asset by Mr Oyetola’s men but said they were powerless in stopping them.

“That this happened in the Federal Capital Territory is another peep into the gross abuse of office by officials of the past administration. Those who think we were playing politics with the revelation only just need to see the level of theft of public assets that we found on the ground.

“This matter, just like those before it, is being looked into by the Assets Inventory and Recovery Committee, and we want to assure the public of this government’s firm resolve to recover every stolen asset.

“We want to call on whoever is in possession of public properties to return them forthwith. The Assets recovery committee is working round the clock to track and recover all looted assets.”



Source: https://punchng.com/Osun-accuses-Oyetolas-team-of-looting-govt-property

