Osun Govt Alleges Looting, Oyetola’s Aide Faults Claim

The Osun State Government on Monday accused officials of the immediate past administration in the state of making away with items in the Osun Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

The allegation was contained in a statement by the spokesperson to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, obtained in Osogbo.

The statement further disclosed that pillaging of assets in the lodge was uncovered during a physical inspection of the facility by the chairman of the State Assets Inventory and Recovery Committee, Dr B. Salam, and other top government functionaries.

It further read in parts, “The lodge was stripped of all valuables acquired with public funds by those officials of the past administration. From the main house to the service flats and up to the boys’ quarters, clear indications of valuables removed can be observed. Items such as television sets, chairs, foams, electrical fittings, bed sheets, spoons, and cutlery, among other valuables, were illegally removed from the lodge.

“Every utility vehicle procured for use in the lodge was also carted away from the building. The lodge was in a terrible state, similar to the way we found the Deputy Governor’s quarters and others at the Government House in Osogbo following the brazen looting of that facility.”

The government subsequently called on whoever was in possession of public properties to return them forthwith.

When contacted for comment, Ismail Omipidan, a media aide to Osun’s immediate past governor, described the allegation as diversionary tactics intended to cover up Senator Ademola Adeleke’s inability to govern the state.

Omipidan also said the governor’s constant accusations while the panels were still sitting were indications that the panels were set up to do hatchet jobs.

“If a panel on asset recovery has been set up, why not allow the panel to do its job and then present its findings? You promised to invite people to appear before the panel. You have not heard from them, yet you are passing judgment on them already. What’s the essence of the panel since you already know the outcomes?

“First, they alleged it was my principal who looted. I came up with the inventory and the fact that the new governor’s security operatives took charge of the government house on November 26 and that by November 27, which was the inauguration day, they held a party there. But by December 1, they came up with a lie to say the place was looted. To date, they have not controverted the facts I laid bare.

“I say for the umpteenth time that my principal did not loot any state assets. Therefore, this government should stop these blanket statements of accusing Oyetola and his men of what they did not do and face governance.”

Source: https://punchng.com/Osun-govt-alleges-looting-Oyetolas-aide-faults-claim

