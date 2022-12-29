Osuntokun, LP Presidential Campaign DG, Listed As Ekiti ZLP Senatorial Candidate

Akin Osuntokun, the newly-appointed director-general of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign council, is listed as the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) senatorial candidate for Ekiti central.

Osuntokun, a former managing director of NAN, was named the director-general of the campaign council on Tuesday.

Doyin Okupe, the former director-general of the campaign organisation, resigned after he was convicted over money laundering charges.

A look at the list of approved senatorial candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in September shows that Osuntokun is listed as the ZLP candidate for Ekiti central senatorial district for the 2023 elections.

Asked if this was an oversight by the party, Yunusa Tanko, spokesperson of the LP presidential campaign council, told TheCable that Osuntokun will speak on the matter soon.

“I can tell you authoritatively that Akin himself will come and clear the air on that particular matter. He will speak to the press very soon and we will share the press statement,” he said.

Meanwhile, Okoi Obono-Obla, ex-presidential aide, took to Facebook on Wednesday to express his disapproval over the matter.

“The final list of candidates for senatorial candidates for the 23 February 2023 National Assembly election starkly reveals that Osuntokun Olusola Akintola (Akin Osuntokun) is the Zenith Labour Party ( ZPL) candidate for Ekiti State Central Senatorial District,” he wrote.

“There is nothing to show that Akin Osuntokun has withdrawn his candidacy.

“I was therefore flummoxed when Labour Party announced Akin Osuntokun as the Director General of Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organization to replace Dr. Doyin Okupe.

“What an illegality and bundle of confusion and contradictions coming from the Labour Party that has been pontificating about change in Nigeria.

“I am scandalized by the revisionism of the Labour Party and its Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

“This blunder yet again by Labour Party and its Presidential candidate is the clearest indication of how confused they are.”

