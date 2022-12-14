Our Daughter Disowned US, Got Married To A Gold Digger, Gigolo Without Our Knowledge’

Our eldest daughter 22 years old disowned us because we didn’t like the man she was dating.

The guy is not Nigerian which is not a problem but he has a bad reputation. He is a Gold digger and gigolo. He has 7 children by 6 women.

People from his country in our community have warned us and told us to tell our daughter to run for her life. We have talked to her to no avail. She left the house and disowned us. She got married yesterday Saturday without our knowledge.

We didn’t know that she was getting married. It was my husband that saw the wedding footage on tiktok. He showed me the footage. We are heartbroken. We have lost sleep and appetites, here is nothing we can do to stop her. We don’t have her contact nor her address.

She has even stopped talking to her immediate younger sister because she advised her to quit the relationship. She went to her sister’s old house she heard them arguing about money. He used her credit card without her consent so my youngest daughter warned and told her to send him packing. She agreed only for her to block her till date, she has changed house. We hope that she will not end up like his other baby mamas.

I need advice from other parents in the house what advice would you give my husband and I? Please note we are not in Nigeria we lives abroad.

