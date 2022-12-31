Over 1.7million PVCs Uncollected In Lagos – INEC

About 1, 720, 416 Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, are yet to be collected in Lagos State, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A document from INEC's office in Lagos revealed that the total number of PVCs so far collected stood at 7,510,491 as of December 27, 2022.

