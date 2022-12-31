Over 1.7million PVCs Uncollected In Lagos – INEC

About 1, 720, 416 Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, are yet to be collected in Lagos State, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A document from INEC’s office in Lagos revealed that the total number of PVCs so far collected stood at 7,510,491 as of December 27, 2022.A document from the Commission’s office in Lagos shows that as of December 27, 2022 the total number of PVCs collected was 7,510,491



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/12/2023-uncollected-pvcs-rise-to-1720416-in-lagos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related