Oyebanji Felicitates With Christians At Christmas

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated residents of the State and Nigerians, especially Christian faithful, as they celebrate this year’s Christmas, urging them to celebrate in moderation and reach out to the less privileged.

The Governor added that the season is another opportunity to show gratitude to God for the outgoing year and pray for a more prosperous new year, especially as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections.

Governor Oyebanji, in a goodwill message, signed by his Special Adviser, media, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, urged Christians in the State and Nigeria at large to embrace peace, love, harmony and tolerance in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ now and beyond the yuletide season.

The Governor urged Ekiti people to celebrate in moderation and to go about their normal activities without the fear of molestation as his administration had taken proactive measures with security agencies to guarantee safety and security and make the celebration hitch-free for residents of the state.

The Governor noted that Christmas which commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ explains the depth of God’s love for mankind. He therefore urged all Christians to show love, care and compassion to the poor and less privileged in the society.

He said: “As we celebrate Christmas, I am extending my best wishes to every Nigerian, especially Christians across the country and other parts of the world.

“Christmas explains the depth of God’s love for mankind and exemplary sacrifice that we should emulate in our daily relationship with our neighbours. It avails us an opportunity to increase and spread our acts of kindness and touch the less privileged in our society. This Christmas, therefore, means so much more than just mere festivity but an avenue to share love with the less privileged in the society”.

“I urge us all to spread love and be our brother’s keeper during this season and beyond, by reaching out to those who struggle to provide for their families. Let us put smiles on the faces of the weak and the vulnerable for this is the real essence of Christmas. It is also important that we pray for peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.” Oyebanji said.

