Oyo Christians Converge, Pray For Tinubu’s Victory

Christians in Oyo State over the weekend converged and prayed for the presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The event, which attracted almost 1,000 selected representatives of Christian groups, held at Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resorts, Akanran, Ibadan.

Muslim faithful across the State penultimate Saturday converged on the same venue to pray and endorsed Tinubu as their preferred candidate.

Traditionalist would also gather next Saturday to throw their weight behind Tinubu and pray for the success of his presidential ambition.

Those at event were the chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Oyo, his vice-chairman, CAN chairmen in Lagelu, Ido, Ibadan South West, Ibadan North, Ibadan North West, Egbeda, Akinyele, Oluyole, Ibadan South East as well as the vice chairman in Ona Ara local government areas.

Others were CAN youth leader in Ibadan, WOMICAN chairman in Ibadannas well as its chairpersons in the 11 LGAs in the capital city. WOMICAN secretaries, treasurers, youth leaders PROs and other officers in Ibadan.

Speaking at the event, Sanusi, who was represented by Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade said electorates must look beyond religion so that Nigeria can move forward, saying that Tinubu is the solution to the current problem facing the country.

He noted that everything he has been doing for Tinubu was out of love for the country and not for material gain.

“Forget the religious card. I know it is unfortunate. And you know I won’t lie to you. I am a Christian like you. But Asiwaju is not someone to be afraid of. The North believes so much in religion, we believe in religion and the concept of Omoluabi. Tinubu has wives who are Christians as well as children. In fact, some of his closest associates too are Christians. So we need not worry.”

In their reactions, some of the clerics at the event promised to mobilise their members for Tinubu.



