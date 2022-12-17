Oyo Government Upgrades EACOED To University Status (Photos)

I am happy to report that we received confirmation from the National Universities Commission that the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo is now recognised as the Emmanuel Alayande University of Education. Many thanks to everyone who worked tirelessly to make this happen!



The St. Andrew’s College, Oyo (now Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo) was established as a Grade II Teacher’s College by the Church Missionary Society (C.M.S.) in 1896 and it ranked as the oldest Teachers’ Training College in Nigeria.

In 1976, the clamour for its upgrading to an NCE awarding institution began. The Oyo State Government acceded to this request in October 1980 by upgrading the College to a campus of the then Oyo State College of Education, Ilesa.

In March 1983, the supervision of the College was transferred to the Oyo State College of Education, Ila Orangun. The College gained full autonomy as a full-fledged College of Education on 1st October, 1985.

