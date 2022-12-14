Panic As Lady Cries Out She’s Going Blind After Fixing Contact Lens (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Panic as lady is seen crying that she can’t open her eyes after a woman installed a contact lens for her.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3MsFelJPsFA

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: