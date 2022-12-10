Pastor Delivered From Ritual Kidnappers Says ‘God Of Solution Ground Saved Him’ (Pix)

Solution Testimonies: Nigerian Pastor delivered from ritual kidnappers trending on the internet (Watch Videos)

Guys please be safe out there, Nigeria is not secure right now, truth be told, Thank God for a powerful and yet humble Man Of God Prophet Christian Shola. Eagle1 �❤….the people’s prophet.

May the Almighty God Of The Heaven and the Earth take All The Glory�

He was actually kidnapped from Abijo GRA bustop, lekki-epe expressway, Lagos Nigeria, KM 28, opposite Solution Ground.

He regained consciousness 1am midnight, olosun in alakia , Ibadan. In an uncompleted building, and a Man in black and black attire told him he should Thank his God, that the man on his screen saver is a Powerful Man, he told him the people that left his unconscious body with him, instructed he should hand over all his property to his and let him go, that this is not the kind of peoole they want, he should give me my belongings and let me go. He wanted to know where is Solution Ground and more about the Man in his screensaver.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckqG7GBzrqc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLeZ7V_J6N0

In his words, I want to THANK the Nigerian Police Division, in Olosun as they swiftly swing into action and directed me back to Lagos. God Bless The Nigerian Police.

I am a Father of 4, who would have taken care of my family��� Olorun Solution Ground oshey oooo���

I still feel the shock in disbelief and trauma of the whole situation.

Oh God Of Eagle1 �❤

God of Abraham, Isaac and Israel, Take All The Glory

Source: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/12/nigerian-pastor-delivered-from-ritual-kidnappers-says-god-of-solution-ground-saved-him/

