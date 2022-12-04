Pastor Lazarus Muoka Storms Osun State For A 1-Day Heavenly Encounter

Osun state people rejoice and get Ready as the GOD of CHOSEN is Hitting Osun state tomorrow for a 1Day Encounter

Titled; COME AND BLESS ME THIS PEOPLE!

Date: Tomorrow Sunday 4th DECEMBER, 2022.

TIME: 8AM

Venue: The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Osun State Headquaters, 4/6 OYOLOLA Street, Off WAEC Office, ALEKUWODO AREA, OSOGBO, OSUN STATE.

Ministering Live: GOD’S Anoited Servant, Pst Lazarus Muoka ( G.O THE LORD’S CHOSEN Charismatic revival Ministries)

You cannot afford to miss this . It promises to be an Unforgettable Heavenly Encounter for the people Osun state

Genuie Salvation, Deliverance, Healing, Raw Encounter with GOD is Guaranteed!

Carry all those who are Ravaged with sicknesses, diseases, Spiritual problems, Depression, Joblessness, Barren, whatever Problem in life that has defied all solutions!

THE LORDS CHOSEN IS THE LAST BUSSTOP!

THE GOD OF CHOSEN ANSWERS PRAYER!

