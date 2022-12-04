Paul Enenche’s Daughter, Deborah Releases Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos

Ahead of her grand wedding coming up this month in Abuja, Deborah Enenche, the first daughter of Pastor Paul Enenche has released her pre-wedding photos with her lover Sam.

Excitedly gushing about her man, Deborah Enenche profiled him saying Meet Sam. Not short for Samuel. Just Sam. He is born again. He’s my age. He’s Idoma too. He studied Economics. He’s a successful entrepreneur. He is a brilliant man. He has such a pristine heart. Most importantly, He knows and loves my Abba. He’s the love I wished for. He’s the love I waited for. He’s the love my Abba promised me.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Clvlzm8sh5x/?igshid=YzdkMWQ2MWU=

