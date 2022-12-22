PaulO’s Daughter, Vanzy Celebrates Dad’s Girlfriend, Iyabo Ojo On Her Birthday (Pics)

PaulO’s Daughter, Vanzy Celebrates Her Dad’s Girlfriend, Iyabo Ojo As She Turns 45

PR expert, PaulO’s daughter, Vanzy, has celebrated her father’s woman, Iyabo Ojo, who marked her 45th birthday today, IGBERETV reports.

Iyabo went public with her affair with PaulO while marking her birthday today.

Vanzy took to her Instagram page to celebrate Iyabo who she addressed as ”stepmother”.

”I don’t even know what to say, Aunty @iyaboojofespris You are Smart, Beautiful, strong and Determined! The list could go on and on! I love you soo much… you have help me in so many ways and I really appreciate you Today we shut down Lagos !!!! ?? May God continue to bless you StepMother”, she wrote.



https://www.instagram.com/reel/CmbqQAyB1YX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

