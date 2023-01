VIDEO:

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Phrank Shaibu has stated that the party is confident of the chances of its presidential candidates victory ahead of the 2023 polls.

Mr. Phrank Shuaibu made this assertion while reacting to questions on Arise Television’s flagship program “Prime Time”.

According to him, “The office of the Governor and that of the presidency is a reverend one which should not be brought to ridicule”.

Video Credit: ARISETV

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTj1jvu1mjA

