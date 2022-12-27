PDP Crisis: Again, G-5 Meet In London

The Nyesom Wike-led group of five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have converged in London, United Kingdom, in continuation of their meeting to purge their differences ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

DAILY NIGERIAN gathered that the group, comprising governors Sam Ortom of Benue, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Ifeanyi Uguanyi of Enugu and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, jetted out of the country on Monday, Boxing Day, for the meeting.

The group of governors had insisted on their call for the removal of the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu and emergence of a southern politician as the party’s chairman.

The group therefore withdrew their support for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, over his alleged refusal to yield to their demand.

Meanwhile, sources within the party said a former National Security Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Aliyu Gusau, had waded into the G5 feud with the presidential candidate of the PDP.

Findings revealed that the Zamfara State-born politician had invited Mr Ortom to his Abuja residence for a meeting over the crisis.



