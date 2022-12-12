The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday said he met with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State five times in Abuja, Port Harcourt and London.

Speaking at The People’s Townhall meeting, Atiku said the meeting was aimed at resolving the crisis within PDP.

He, however, noted that the meeting had no way forward.

According to Atiku: “I have met Wike two times in Port Harcourt, two times in Abuja, one time in London, personally. It is not on my part; it is on the other side; I am waiting for him.”

Wike is aggrieved with the leaders of PDP after he lost during the party’s presidential primaries.

The governor was initially aggrieved that Atiku snubbed him for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate.

Wike and his group, the G-5 integrity group also called for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu as National Chairman of the party.

They noted that the North shouldn’t produce the party’s flagbearer and national chairman.

Wike and his group demanded that the position of the national chairman should be zoned to the Southern part of the country.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/12/11/pdp-crisis-i-met-wike-five-times-without-solution-atiku/

