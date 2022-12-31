The G-5 governors, popularly known as the ‘Integrity Group’ within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday evening, arrived Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, in Rivers State, from London, United Kingdom.

The plane conveying the group of five, which include Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Seyi Makinde of Oyo, touched down at the Airport at about 4:20pm.

They moved straight to Eneka Community in Obio/Akpor local government area of the State, where Governor Wike is expected to flag-off the construction of the Eneka-Igbo-Etche Road project, to link communities in Obio/Akpor and Etche local government areas of the State.

PDP G-5 Govs

The G-5 governors had been in London for some days now to discuss on who to support in the 2023 presidential election between the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi.

Recall that the group has been at loggerheads with the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over the continued stay in office of the party’s national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, citing injustice to Southern Nigeria.

https://leadership.ng/pdp-g-5-govs-return-to-rivers-after-uk-meeting/

Nlfpmod

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related