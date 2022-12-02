PDP Members In Birnin Kudu, Jigawa March For PDP Candidates

Our special gratitude goes to the youths and good people of Birnin Kudu Local Government who organized a solidarity March today to demonstrate their support for us, Atiku-Okowa and the PDP in general.

Thank you Birnin Kudu

#AtikuOrganizingForAction

