Hon. Umar Bature, National Organizing Secretary of our party PDP, Field Operations Director 2023 PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation led the members of his team to Ladia Nasarawa State, ahead of today’s PDP Presidential Campaign Rally in the state.

The team was received yesterday by the state chairman of our great party PDP Hon. Francis Orogu, along with former BoT Chairman Sen. Walid Jibril, and former Minister Hon. Labran Mako, among others.

#RecoverNigeria #WeWantPDPBack2023

Nuru Shehu Jos

