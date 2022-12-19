Some members of the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have initiated moves to relieve the party’s National Organising Secretary, Hon. Umar Bature, of his duties as the Director of Field Operations for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

The move, according to authoritative sources, is due to Bature’s arrogance and failure to carry his colleagues and other critical and more experienced stakeholders along in his operations.

This has caused some embarrassing lapses in the planning of some of the presidential campaign rallies in many states, they say.

Two NWC members told this newspaper that Bature, despite his incompetence, has remained disrectful and bullish to party executives who have offered to work with him, especially in planning campaign rallies in their states or zones.

Speaking to our reporter, one party chieftain said Bature’s demeanour in office is a far cry from that of his immediate predecessor, who despite coming from a military background, was more civil and respected all party organs.

The source alleged that the NOS’s double standard and divisive mien was responsible for many of the challenges the party is working to resolve in some state chapters like Ogun.

Bature could not be reached for comments on the allegations.

A top NWC member from the North, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said a formal complaint has already been lodged with the party’s presidential candidate to ensure that a more experienced and amiable hand is employed to avoid further lapses in the campaign planning.

“We are not saying he can longer be the NOS but combining the office with field operation duties is getting him disoriented. So we have told Atiku, Bature must go,” one NWC said.

https://independent.ng/pdp-moves-to-remove-organising-secretary-over-incompetence-arrogance/

