The venue is ready & set 4 another wonderful rally at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo, Osun State. Our great Party is prepared to #RecoverNigeria from the stranglehold of the failed APC.
Follow And stream Live on all Social media Handles.
As One, We Can Get It Done!
PDP Presidential Campaign Train Moves To Osun State
The venue is ready & set 4 another wonderful rally at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo, Osun State. Our great Party is prepared to #RecoverNigeria from the stranglehold of the failed APC.