PDP Senator, Nnamani Attacks Reuben Abati, Restates Support For Tinubu

The Enugu East senator, Chimaroke Nnamani, on Wednesday, described broadcast journalist Reuben Abati as a politician who disguises as a journalist.

The senator, in a thread on his official Twitter handle, alleged that Mr Abati who was a PDP deputy governorship candidate in Ogun State in 2019, takes his business of politics seriously.

Mr Nnamani, a PDP senator, has been vocal about his support for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

In the past weeks, he has authored several statements listing reasons Mr Tinubu should be voted into power. He also called on Igbos to shelve their clamour for a president from the ethnic group and support Mr Tinubu.

His recent ‘attack’ on Mr Abati, a former presidential spokesperson, is also not unrelated to the media battle between the APC campaign council and Arise TV/Thisday – the media organisations Mr Abati works for.

In his tweets, the senator said Mr Abati’s vision is for Northern Nigeria to rule for 16 continuous years.

His party and principle, the lawmaker said, supports power domiciling in a region and tribe for 16 years. And it “rewards perennial and acculturated anti-party practices coupled with political nomadism and itinerancy with presidential nomination.”

“His morality is Yoruba supporting Igbo insularity. Directly or inferentially, I will be accused of Tribalism. I plead guilty and own it. Igbos need to get to the centre this time.And get there urgently.

“Win win in Nigerian ethnic power trajectory as a Yoruba. His Kin’s party will win this election. It is also for him Win win as a serious politician masquerading as a journalist. His hustle comes with full guarantee. He is playing all wings on all sides in different leagues,” he said.

While restating his support Mr Tinubu, Mr Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State, expressed hope that the “Igbo spirit will conquer” and the “bones will rise again.”

“Not by force, nor threats, intimidation, cursing, killing ,tribal jingoism not ethnocentrism. A resurgimento of humility, dialogue, superior educated reasoning, patience, political deep thoughts and analysis,” he added.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/570676-pdp-senator-attacks-reuben-abati-restates-support-for-tinubu.html

