Pele Reportedly Moved To End-of-life Care

Brazil’s football legend Pele has been moved to end-of-life care after he is reported to have ceased responding to treatment.

This means that the 82-year-old is being prepared for his demise

According to the reports from Brazil, the third-time world cup winner diagnosed with bowel cancer was receiving pain relief measures at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo.

Taking to their Facebook page, The Bleacher Football Report said:
‘Pele has been moved to end-of-life care after he stopped responding to chemotherapy.”

