Peter Obi Attends The Governance Agenda For An Inclusive Nigerian Summit

This morning, I attended the Governance Agenda for an Inclusive Nigeria (GAIN) event in Abuja. I was the only candidate that personally signed off on our commitment and affirmation to inclusivity of Nigerian women, youths, and persons with disability (PWD) in governance. -PO
https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1603010051811287041?t=1lUo_qda8_I3z6OHwfYU8Q&s=19

