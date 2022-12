The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party H.E Peter Obi hold youth dialogue in Lagos today. The programme was well attended by youths across Nigeria. H.E Peter Obi talks about his plans for Nigerian youths in particular and for all Nigerians in general. These are pictures and video from the event.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1anIngMDxU

