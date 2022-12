Peter Obi and his team lands in Akwa ibom for his campaign , carried his bag by himself as always ..

The presidential candidate of the labour Party and front runner, Mr Peter Obi lands in Akwa ibom for his Presidential campaign. Mr Obi was spotted carrying his luggage by himself .

See photos below

Peter Obi is so Presidencial

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related