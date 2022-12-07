Peter Obi Celebrates Pastor Chris Oyakhilome As He Marks 59th Birthday

Peter Obi Celebrates Pastor Chris As He Marks His 59th Birthday

Peter Obi Send Heartwarming Message To Pastor Chris As He Celebrates 59th Birthday—-The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi has sent a birthday wishes to the founder and president of LoveWorld Incorporated, Pastor Christian Oyakhilome, Popularly known as Pastor Chris.

Peter obi made this known in his recent tweet.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is the President of Christ Embassy, one of the biggest Christian churches in the world. He is also one of the most well-known and influential religious leaders in Nigeria.

The Nigerian minister founded Christ Embassy, or LoveWorld Inc. as it is also known as, in Lagos, Nigeria in 1987.

Congratulating him on his birthday, he tweeted:

“On behalf of my family, I most happily wish the founder and President of Loveworld Inc, also known as Christ Embassy, Dear Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, a happy birthday.

You have remained consistent in preaching Christ to the world. You are an amazing and charismatic Pastor.”

The Genius Media Nigeria gathered that Over the years, Pastor Chris Oyakhlilome has captivated people all over the world.

Today, Christ Embassy has over 100 branches all over the world, including in the United States, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Canada and South Africa.

13 million people from all corners of the world are believed to be members of Christ Embassy, and all of them want to see their man of God, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, ministers live.

As a result of that, he has sold out famous arenas in Europe, Africa and North America, including the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa the O2 Arena in London, the United Kingdom and the Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana.

Find Peter Obi tweet below:

