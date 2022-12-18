Peter Obi Condemns Killing Of Imo State Labour Party Candidate (Graphic Photos)

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi has condemned the killing of Labour Party State House of Assembly Candidate for Onuimo Local Government Area in Imo State, Hon. Christopher Eleghu.

According to IGBERETV report, Hon. Christopher Eleghu (aka WASCO) was shot and killed on Thursday by unknown gunmen who also set his house and cars ablaze.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Peter Obi wrote;

“I am deeply disturbed by the evidently targeted killing of the Labour Party State House of Assembly Candidate for Onuimo LGA in Imo state, Hon. Christopher Eleghu at his home. His house and cars were reportedly set ablaze.”

“I condemn these heinous acts in the strongest possible terms. Such acts violate our spirit of security, civility and the recently signed Peace Accord. Federal and State security agencies must work assiduously to uncover those behind this killing. -PO”

https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1603856646253469707?t=7KDL2LtkGRyidk-eNsFG6g&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related