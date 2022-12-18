Peter Obi Congratulates President Buhari On His 80th Birthday

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi sent congratulatory message to President Buhari on his 80th birthday on Saturday, IGBERETV reports.
Peter Obi wrote on Twitter;
“Congratulations to PMB @ 80!
Mr. President @MBuhari, I rejoice with you as you turn 80 today. May God Almighty, grant you many more healthy, fruitful, and happy years; and continue to protect and bless you, and your family always. Happy birthday Mr President. -PO”
https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1604097687485263872?t=zEOR482mfWB5RQyKzT9WPw&s=19