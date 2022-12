HE Peter Obi has just arrived Akwa Ibom state in preparation for the Labour Party Presidential Rally tomorrow.

He will be meeting with students, youths and stake holders in Akwa Ibom state tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be tomorrow!! Wailers go and buy bp drugs o

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related