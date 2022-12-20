Peter Obi Holds Interactive Session With NUJ Members In Akwa Ibom (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Holding an interactive session with members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Akwa Ibom Chapter. -PO

https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1604905999902642177?t=O1fz6ZQWlkbjlrAwtXYmZQ&s=1

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: