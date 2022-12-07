Peter Obi Jogging On The Stairs To The Podium At Taraba Rally (Video, Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Peter Obi jogging on the stairs to the podium in Taraba State rally today Wednesday 7th December 2022.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWmLLEMGhOY

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: