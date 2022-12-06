Today, in our campaign HQ, I welcomed the delegation of the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) led by HE Amb. Michelle Gavin. We had very useful and constructive discussions. -PO
https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1599863485701111809?t=22SJtnVYlxx5zsRw0ty00A&s=09
Peter Obi Receives International Republican Institute Envoy At LP Campaign HQ (Pics)
Today, in our campaign HQ, I welcomed the delegation of the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) led by HE Amb. Michelle Gavin. We had very useful and constructive discussions. -PO