Peter Obi Receives International Republican Institute Envoy At LP Campaign HQ (Pics)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Today, in our campaign HQ, I welcomed the delegation of the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) led by HE Amb. Michelle Gavin. We had very useful and constructive discussions. -PO

https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1599863485701111809?t=22SJtnVYlxx5zsRw0ty00A&s=09

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: