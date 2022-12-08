Peter Obi Recognized At The Shiloh 2022 In Canaanland (Video, Pics)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vLStE9I1XY

Peter Obi recognized at the Shiloh 2022 in Canaanland by Bishop David Abioye, the First Vice President of the Living Faith Church Worldwide on Thursday, 8th December 2022.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: