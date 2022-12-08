Peter Obi Recognized At The Shiloh 2022 In Canaanland (Video, Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vLStE9I1XY
Peter Obi recognized at the Shiloh 2022 in Canaanland by Bishop David Abioye, the First Vice President of the Living Faith Church Worldwide on Thursday, 8th December 2022.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vLStE9I1XY
Peter Obi recognized at the Shiloh 2022 in Canaanland by Bishop David Abioye, the First Vice President of the Living Faith Church Worldwide on Thursday, 8th December 2022.
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.